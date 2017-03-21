Equinix expands Cloud Exchange in Europe

The global interconnection and data centre company’s advanced interconnection solution simplifies enterprise connectivity to major cloud services, enabling seamless, on-demand and direct access to multiple clouds and multiple networks across the globe. It extends companies’ ability to access low-latency, private cloud connectivity without going over the public internet or a WAN.

“When Equinix introduced Cloud Exchange, businesses were just beginning to leverage the cloud but there was still serious scepticism around performance and security,” said Eric Schwartz, president of Equinix EMEA.

“Over the last few years however, global business adoption of cloud has been tremendous and now we see customers securely connecting too many clouds and across multiple regions all on the Equinix Cloud Exchange. We believe these three new markets will make Cloud Exchange that much more appealing for enterprises looking to distribute their cloud infrastructure across Europe.”

Many businesses undergoing own digital transformations are turning to cloud-based technology. Equinix Cloud Exchange gives enterprises direct access to the services they need to build sophisticated hybrid cloud solutions inside Equinix International Business Exchange (IBX) data centres.

It offers software-defined direct connections to multiple cloud services from a single physical port at both Layer 2 and Layer 3, so enterprises can easily access cloud-based services. Cloud Exchange also enables enterprises to simultaneously orchestrate hybrid and multi-cloud solutions across multiple locations and gain the global scale, performance and security they need to compete.

Equinix Cloud Exchange is being made available in Dublin in March, and Milan and Stockholm in September. It now means it is available in eight European markets (the other existing markets are London, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Paris and Zurich).

Equinix plans to make it available in 24 markets by the end of 2017. GTB