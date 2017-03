Telefónica Business Solutions has selected Netcracker Technology to automate its end-to-end BSS/OSS stack.

Netcracker will provide a complete end-to-end IT stack that includes BSS and OSS for the Spanish operator’s worldwide wholesale and roaming businesses as it looks to automate its services and reduce costs.

Telefónica will use Netcracker’s full Revenue Management solution, which overs converged rating and billing capabilities.

"Our customers expect digital, always-on services and we need to transform how we do business in order to meet and exceed our customers' expectations and continue our profitable growth in the business services market," said Nicolas Howard, CIO at Telefónica Business Solutions.

"Strategic partners like Netcracker help us deliver more for our customers by giving us real business results today and keeping us on the long-term path to becoming a fully-automated digital service provider."

The agreement is worth "multimillions" of dollars, although Netcracker did not disclose the exact value, and is the latest in a number of deals between the two companies in the last few years. Telefónica has deployed Netcracker’s Revenue Management solution in Germany and the UK.

"Netcracker is the strategic partner of choice for several large-scale digital transformations because of our technology, industry expertise and ability to deliver," said Frank DeTraglia, chief customer officer at Netcracker.

"Telefónica Business Solutions is in a great position to capitalize on the growth in business services and we are committed to helping Telefónica lower the cost of delivering those services. We’ll build on that success by helping it bring new offerings to market faster and improve the responsiveness of its existing services through new levels of automation."