ETSI has appointed Genband’s Jeremy Fuller as the chair one of its Network Functions Virtualisation (NFV) working groups.

Fuller is Genband’s senior principal of technology and global standards, serving in the office of its chief technology officer.

He will chair the NFV Industry Specification Group (ISG), Interfaces and Architectures (IFA) Working Group. that will help develop and define standards around the management and orchestration aspects of developing NFV technologies.

"As NFV starts to bring about significant change in the industry, I am excited to have the opportunity to lead a working group that is defining new capabilities for Virtual Network Function (VNF) management," said Fuller.

"The IFA Working Group focuses on features and functionalities that address real-world issues. These are the features needed by service providers to move NFV from service providers’ test labs into multi-vendor commercial deployments."

NFV is a growing technology within both the carrier and operator space, as telcos look at ways of making their networks more agile to deal with growing and varying demand for data.

The role will also see Fuller take part in leaders’ discussions with a focus on coordinating ETSI’s technical NFV activities and industry outreach.

Genband has been a member of ETSI NFV ISG since 2013, joining the full organisation last year.