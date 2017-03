Sonera in Finland has been rebranded as Telia, meaning all of the Swedish firm’s subsidiaries across the region now bear its name.

The Finnish operation had been called Sonera since 1998. It merged with Telia in 2002, becoming TeliaSonera.

The change to the Telia branding means that companies across six markets in the Nordic and Baltic regions now operate as Telia, as it continues to bring all of its assets under the same branding.

It follows last year’s rebrand which saw TeliaSonera become Telia Company, and the appointment of Stein-Erik Vellan as CEO of the Finnish operation.

Johan Dennelind, president and CEO of Telia Company, said: "Rebranding our Finnish operations is another step in our journey towards becoming one new generation telco under one brand in all our countries, and I am delighted to welcome my Finnish colleagues and customers to the Telia family.

"The change will enable us to better serve our Finnish customers by combining the international strength of Telia Company with the local expertise and position of Sonera."

It has been a year of major change for Telia’s operations, which included a major corporate restructure in December, and attempts to sell off its Eurasian assets.

In September, it reached an agreement to sell its 60% stake in Tcell’s parent company, but this is currently tied up in a tax dispute with Tajikistan’s authorities. It is also trying to offload stricken Uzbekistani operation U-cell, which it bought from Coscom in 2007.

That acquisition led to a political and legal scandal, which saw CEO Lars Nyberg step down and Telia hit with a major fine.