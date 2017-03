The Communications Authority of Hong Kong has unveiled plans to release new spectrum for 5G services in both 2019 and 2020.

The regulator plans to release spectrum in the 26GHz and 28GHz bands in 2019, and in the 3.4GHz to 3.7GHz range the following year, in order to provision 5G services.

The CA also said it plans to launch a public consultation later this year looking at ways of freeing up additional spectrum. It will release 4.1GHz of mmWave spectrum in the 26GHz and 28GHz bands, but will also look at bandwidth currently being used for fixed satellite services.

This could include the 3.4GHz to 3.7GHz bands, which could be reused for mobile or mobile broadband use by 2020. The regulator said it will invite telcos to express their views on these bands before the year ends.

"The CA will continue to look for suitable spectrum for releasing to the market in a timely manner to support the continued developments of the mobile industry," a CA spokesperson said. "The CA will consider and decide on the most suitable arrangements in releasing the spectrum to the market."

It was an announcement welcomed by HKT, who said it could create opportunities in the Hong Kong market. HKT has lobbied the local government to release more spectrum to enable the development of 5G in the region.

"We think that it is positive the government has listened to our concerns and is now moving in the right direction," the company said in a statement.