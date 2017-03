Qatar-based Ooredoo has announced a network transformation agreement with Ericsson that will apply across the whole group.



Ooredoo provides 4G services in eight markets in the Middle East, north Africa and south-east Asia, and is putting a framework in place in the build-up to the availability of 5G services that will be supported by this frame agreement.



Under the agreement, Ooredoo will transform its network and will be backed by Ericsson’s services organisation and solutions portfolio enabling the company to continue to modernise its networks while ensuring that cutting-edge technologies are shared faster with customers around the world.



The deal follows an existing group frame agreement that Ooredoo signed with Ericsson in 2015, though the group also signed agreements with Alcatel Lucent – now Nokia – and Huawei at the same time.



Waleed Al-Sayed, deputy CEO of the Ooredoo group, said: "This addendum to our 2015 frame agreement enables us to extend our competitive advantage by immediately benefitting from all of the world-class technologies Ericsson offers, while strategically positioning Ooredoo as an early adopter of new technologies Ericsson is set to bring to market in the future.



Ericsson already supplies Ooredoo Group with 2G, 3G and 4G radio, core and transmission solutions.



"We have committed to be a data experience leader across our markets, and strategic partnerships like this one with Ericsson will ensure that Ooredoo continues to lead from the front," said Al-Sayed.



Rafiah Ibrahim, head of Ericsson’s Middle East and East Africa region, said: "Through this partnership, we will provide Ooredoo group with the latest technologies that can provide smooth and efficient operation on their networks and deliver a differentiated customer experience to their subscribers across their different operating companies."



The deal was agreed at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last month but has only just been revealed by the two parties.