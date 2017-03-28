Ericsson creates single executive team

The new business areas, market areas and executive, which will come into effect on 1 April 2017, aim to help drive the execution of its new business strategy. This is focused on revitalising technology, market leadership and profits, and leveraging 5G, IoT and cloud for Ericsson and its service provider partners.

"To execute quickly and successfully on the next phase of our strategy, a new leadership team will immediately start working together," said Börje Ekholm, president and CEO of Ericsson.

"We will use the near future to solidify ways of working for the new structure, which will be more efficient and responsive to market and customer needs."

The simplified organisational structure and appointments to its executive team and in addition, the geographical setup with ten regions will become five market areas, and the business areas are re-defined and reduced to three.

The new structure:

Effective April 1, 2017, Ericsson's Executive Team members will be:

President and CEO - Börje Ekholm

Business Area Networks - Fredrik Jejdling, Senior Vice President, currently head of Business Unit Network Services

Business Area Managed Services - Peter Laurin, Senior Vice President, currently head of Region Northern Europe and Central Asia

Business Area Digital Services - Ulf Ewaldsson, Senior Vice President, currently head of Group Function Strategy & Technology

Market Area North America - Rima Qureshi, Senior Vice President, currently head of Region North America

Market Area Europe & Latin America - Arun Bansal, Senior Vice President, currently head of Business Unit Network Products

Market Area Middle East & Africa - Rafiah Ibrahim, Senior Vice President, currently head of Region Middle East

Market Area North East Asia - Chris Houghton, Senior Vice President, currently head of Region North East Asia

South East Asia, Oceania & India - Nunzio Mirtillo, Senior Vice President, currently head of Region Mediterranean

Technology & Emerging Business - Niklas Heuveldop, Senior Vice President, currently head of Group Function Sales

Finance & Common Functions - Carl Mellander, Senior Vice President, currently acting Head of Group Function Finance & Common Functions

Human Resources - MajBritt Arfert, Senior Vice President, currently acting Head of Group Function Human Resources

Marketing & Communications - Helena Norrman, Senior Vice President, currently in same role

Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility - Elaine Weidman Grunewald, Senior Vice President, currently in same role

Legal Affairs - Nina Macpherson, Senior Vice President, currently in same role

Advisor to the CEO - Jan Frykhammar, Executive Vice President currently in same role

Advisor to the CEO - Magnus Mandersson, Executive Vice President, currently in same role

Per Borgklint, Anders Lindblad, Jean-Philippe Poirault and Charlotta Sund will leave the Executive Leadership Team effective April 1, 2017.

Ekholm added: "As we form a new team, I would like to thank those leaving the executive groups. They have contributed to the leadership of Ericsson during important times of change and we appreciate their dedication and perseverance." GTB