Ericsson creates single executive team

The new business areas, market areas and executive, which
will come into effect on 1 April 2017, aim to help drive the
execution of its new business strategy. This is focused on
revitalising technology, market leadership and profits, and
leveraging 5G, IoT and cloud for Ericsson and its service
provider partners.
"To execute quickly and successfully on the next phase of
our strategy, a new leadership team will immediately start
working together," said Börje Ekholm, president and CEO of
Ericsson.
"We will use the near future to solidify ways of working for
the new structure, which will be more efficient and responsive
to market and customer needs."
The simplified organisational structure and appointments to
its executive team and in addition, the geographical setup with
ten regions will become five market areas, and the business
areas are re-defined and reduced to three.
The new structure:
Effective April 1, 2017, Ericsson's Executive Team members
will be:
President and CEO - Börje Ekholm
Business Area Networks - Fredrik Jejdling,
Senior Vice President, currently head of Business Unit Network
Services
Business Area Managed Services - Peter
Laurin, Senior Vice President, currently head of Region
Northern Europe and Central Asia
Business Area Digital Services - Ulf
Ewaldsson, Senior Vice President, currently head of Group
Function Strategy & Technology
Market Area North America - Rima Qureshi,
Senior Vice President, currently head of Region North
America
Market Area Europe & Latin America -
Arun Bansal, Senior Vice President, currently head of Business
Unit Network Products
Market Area Middle East & Africa -
Rafiah Ibrahim, Senior Vice President, currently head of Region
Middle East
Market Area North East Asia - Chris
Houghton, Senior Vice President, currently head of Region North
East Asia
South East Asia, Oceania & India -
Nunzio Mirtillo, Senior Vice President, currently head of
Region Mediterranean
Technology & Emerging Business - Niklas
Heuveldop, Senior Vice President, currently head of Group
Function Sales
Finance & Common Functions - Carl
Mellander, Senior Vice President, currently acting Head of
Group Function Finance & Common Functions
Human Resources - MajBritt Arfert, Senior
Vice President, currently acting Head of Group Function Human
Resources
Marketing & Communications - Helena
Norrman, Senior Vice President, currently in same role
Sustainability & Corporate
Responsibility - Elaine Weidman Grunewald, Senior Vice
President, currently in same role
Legal Affairs - Nina Macpherson, Senior
Vice President, currently in same role
Advisor to the CEO - Jan Frykhammar,
Executive Vice President currently in same role
Advisor to the CEO - Magnus Mandersson,
Executive Vice President, currently in same role
Per Borgklint, Anders Lindblad, Jean-Philippe Poirault and
Charlotta Sund will leave the Executive Leadership Team
effective April 1, 2017.
Ekholm added: "As we form a new team, I would like to thank
those leaving the executive groups. They have contributed to
the leadership of Ericsson during important times of change and
we appreciate their dedication and perseverance."
GTB