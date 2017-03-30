Intel appoints new chief strategy officer

Evans, whose role started on Wednesday, will be responsible for driving Intel’s long-term strategy to transform from a PC-centric company to a data-centric company. She will report to Intel CFO Bob Swan.

“Aicha is an industry visionary who will help our senior management team and the board of directors focus on what’s next for Intel,” Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said. “Her new role reflects her strong strategic leadership across Intel’s business, most importantly in 5G and other communications technology. Her invaluable expertise will contribute to the company’s long-term strategy and product portfolio.”

Evans, who has risen up the ranks at Intel since joining in 2006, has been responsible for wireless communications for the past nine years. Most recently, she was the general manager of the communication and devices Group.

Intel’s new chief strategy officer, who will also lead rapid decision-making and company-wide execution of the strategy, said: “I look forward to working across the company to advance Intel’s ongoing transformation. We have an exciting future ahead us.”

An internal and external search is underway for a new general manager of Intel’s communication and devices Group.<