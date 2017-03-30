Free Trial

Search
Search
Global Telecoms Business
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeIntel appoints new chief strategy officer
RSS feeds
Global Telecoms Business Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


Intel appoints new chief strategy officer

30 March 2017

Intel Corporation has appointed Intel senior vice president Aicha Evans as its chief strategy officer

Read more: Intel appointment SVP chief strategy officer Aicha Evans

Aicha EvansEvans, whose role started on Wednesday, will be responsible for driving Intel’s long-term strategy to transform from a PC-centric company to a data-centric company. She will report to Intel CFO Bob Swan.

“Aicha is an industry visionary who will help our senior management team and the board of directors focus on what’s next for Intel,” Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said. “Her new role reflects her strong strategic leadership across Intel’s business, most importantly in 5G and other communications technology. Her invaluable expertise will contribute to the company’s long-term strategy and product portfolio.”

Evans, who has risen up the ranks at Intel since joining in 2006, has been responsible for wireless communications for the past nine years. Most recently, she was the general manager of the communication and devices Group.

Intel’s new chief strategy officer, who will also lead rapid decision-making and company-wide execution of the strategy, said: “I look forward to working across the company to advance Intel’s ongoing transformation. We have an exciting future ahead us.”

An internal and external search is underway for a new general manager of Intel’s communication and devices Group.<


Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

Related Articles

  1. Ericsson creates single executive team

  2. UCC orders telcos to deactivate all unregistered SIMs

  3. TelOne launches $4m data centre

  4. Charter to invest $25bn on broadband

  5. Tips to turn browsers into buyers with public relations and internet marketing


Follow us on Twitter


Advertisements


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Sectors

Interviews

CFOs

CMOs

GTB TV

About us

My account

Links


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2017 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.