ZTE is the latest company to say it is pushing the drive towards 400G transmission over fibres. The Chinese company says it has transmitted data at 34Gbaud – 34 billion symbols a second – over a distance of 80km.

The announcement comes only a week after AT&T Labs said it had transmitted live traffic running at 400Gbps between New York City and Washington.Yu Jianjun, the director of ZTE’s Optics Labs in North America said: "400G and beyond transmission is definitely a mainstay of the next-generation high-speed optical network signal transport. New technologies allowing high-speed and long-distance optical signal transmission are urgently required to eliminate weakening transport performance caused by limited bandwidth. In this context, ZTE has made a lot of ground breaking progress."ZTE said that it and other vendors are now devoted to deploying beyond-100G devices around the world and boosting the pre-research on beyond-100G optical transport technologies.ZTE’s demonstration was carried out by its Optics Labs in North America, which was set up in 2010, to focus on 100G and beyond-100G technology. The company said: "ZTE’s Optics Labs has proposed a number of key technologies for 100G and beyond 100G devices, becoming a recognised acceleration engine in developing global high-speed optical communications transport technologies."Like AT&T’s announcement, ZTE revealed its claim to a speed record at the Optical Fiber Communication conference in Los Angeles.