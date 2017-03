Singtel says it has launched an optimised internet service that allows enterprises to access cloud applications by up to 10 times faster than conventional internet connectivity.



The ConnectPlus service also improves security and reliability, says Singtel, and complements its existing internet protocol virtual private network (IP VPN) of more than 428 points of presence around the world.



"Many enterprises use the internet to access their applications on public clouds as it is convenient and widely available," said Bill Chang, CEO of Singtel’s group enterprise division. "However, internet access can be affected by unstable connectivity or latency issues."



With the new service, "enterprises are not only assured of reliable and secure internet connectivity, they can also raise their productivity by accessing their data and business solutions in the cloud much faster", added Chang.



The new service has two features, optimised internet cloud access and optimised IP VPN. The cloud access overcomes latency, providing users with up to 10 times faster access to public cloud applications, said the company. The IP VPN service allows enterprises to use the internet to extend their corporate VPN to branch offices, giving secure, fast and reliable enterprise-grade internet with guaranteed availability and high throughput.