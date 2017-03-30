Free Trial

Thuraya appoints acting CEO

30 March 2017

Thuraya has today announced that Ahmed Al Shamsi has been appointed as temporary acting chief executive officer of the company, effective immediately

Thuraya satellite MSS UAE appointment CTO CEO Ahmed Al Shamsi

Ahmed Al Shamsi - ThurayaChief technology officer Al Shamsi has been a key member of Thuraya Telecommunications Company’s leadership team since its inception in 1997. He was directly involved in all phases of its development, from concept initiation to complete deployment, operation and evolution.

Thuraya is the leading L-Band Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) operator and a global telecommunications provider, offering innovative solutions to a variety of sectors including consumer, energy, broadcast media, maritime, military, other government and humanitarian non-governmental organisations. 

The news comes after Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, director general of the UAE Telecommunications Regulatory Authority disclosed that TRA was in talks with Malaysian regulators to co-ordinate efforts in satellite frequencies, relevant future initiatives and other common interests. Satellite operators such as Thuraya will benefit from the discussions, which were focused on the best ways of supporting a number of space-based services, such as broadcast satellite services, BSS, fixed satellite service, and mobile satellite service, as well as exploring feasible solutions to prevent interference between the satellite networks of both countries.

Last month, Thuraya opened a new office in the US between Washington DC and Tysons Corner, Virginia. GTB


