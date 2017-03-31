Ningxia Mobile taps Huawei for digital transformation

Tian Ye: Senior marketing manager, Huawei





In China, the introduction of the government’s “Internet+” strategy and the maturing of cloud computing and big data technologies are providing a technical basis for carriers’ digital transformation and driving them to develop internet-based services.

Big connection strategy

China Mobile, the world’s largest mobile carrier by subscribers, has unveiled a “big connection strategy”. This is described as being designed to: ‘Expand relationship scale, optimise connection service, and strengthen connection application’, as part of its efforts to transform itself into one of the industry’s leading global carriers in terms of digital innovation.

In accordance with the group’s strategy, Ningxia Mobile, one of the provincial operating units of China Mobile, perceived that it had to digitally transform. Its second generation BSS system, which has been working for more than 10 years, was under a lot of challenges when supporting digital transformation due to its traditional architecture and legacy.

Main challenges of Ningxia Mobile’s traditional BSS

First, in the perspective of product and channel, traditional BSS can’t support the convergence of digital products and services. Ningxia Mobile’s ability is insufficient in Omni-channel seamless collaboration and precise, real-time marketing.

Secondly, in the perspective of technology, the traditional architecture is not flexible or innovative.

Third, in the perspective of digitalisation, traditional BSS lacks openness. Therefore, Ningxia Mobile needed to upgrade its BSS so that the system is geared up for digital services and able to deliver a superior customer experience with a fast time to market.

Ningxia Mobile implements the third-generation plan by cooperating with Huawei

Huawei is the main contractor of all Ningxia Mobile support systems and its main system. What’s more, Huawei’s Business Enabling System (BES) is a new generation framework of products and solutions to enable telecoms operators to grow and manage an open and interoperable digital ecosystem. The solution highly conforms to China Mobile’s requirement of the ‘thin application and thick platform’, so it can provide strong support for the company’s digital business operations.

Due to the above reasons, Ningxia Mobile has selected Huawei as its long-term strategic partner for its digital transformation project. Ningxia Mobile started the implementation of the Huawei BES in November 2015 and launched the new CRM on September 25 this year.

Upon the completion of the project, Ningxia Mobile has significantly improved its operational efficiency by streamlining its product portfolio by 45%, while simplifying the user interface and increasing processing capabilities.

This company has also increased order handling efficiency by 48%, maintenance efficiency by 40%, reduced offer delivery time by 30%, simplified product portfolio by 45%, and improved IT resource utilisation by 50%.

The Huawei BES enables Ningxia Mobile a new digital customer engagement and service delivery platform that is innovative, highly scalable and profitable.

Business benefits to Ningxia Mobile

The Huawei BES can offer digital services, operate agilely, as well as achieve finely tuned partner engagement. It delivers a range of benefits to Ningxia Mobile:

Excellent internet-based customer experience

Through the third generation BSS, Ningxia Mobile can provide more flexible and diverse service offering, combining both traditional products and internet products.

Multi-channel and O2O collaboration provide customers with a superior experience. Customers can get unified product/offering, unified customer view, unified shopping cart and order information wherever in web shops, retail stores or mobile apps. When customers buy products online and choose to pick up at retail stores, service representatives can continue to provide service according to the ordering number.

What’s more, Ningxia Mobile can provide more benefits include the capability to provide package DIY customization, real-time big data marketing and an improved user self-service experience.

Agile operation

The third generation BSS not only helps Ningxia Mobile deliver a convenient shopping experience for customers but also improves operational efficiency. It allows Ningxia Mobile to prepare for the future adoption of the DevOps agile delivery system.

A one-stop ordering process helps reduce the service handling time by 48% and supports a unified convergent package subscription and settlement.

One-point configuration and omni-channel release significantly reduce time to market. Customisation tools based on big data, accelerating development by 50+% and shortening the release period by 30%+.

What’s more, the interface is easy-to-use, which leads to 30% increase in operation efficiency of top services and 70% reduction in training time.

Accelerating O&M efficiency

The system also enables one-click quick deployment and upgrades, improves service processing performance, saves energy and reduces CAPEX investments, ensures business continuity and achieves cloud-based agile extensions.

With the new BSS, one person can complete deployment and graphic configuration in six hours and complete an upgrade in two hours. Gray release and quick trial and error enables new version tests in commercial environments without interrupting services.

Cloud-based distributed architecture, supporting real-time auto-scaling, improving the IT resource usage rate, and reducing capacity expansion investment by more than 50%.

What’s more, unified tracking capabilities use service-invoking chains and log chains, reducing fault locating time by 70%. Unified monitoring and automatic O&M based on the IT PaaS, improves O&M efficiency by 60%.

Openness capability

The openness and integration capabilities of the Huawei BES enable Ningxia Mobile to provide more enriched digital services to both consumers and enterprise customers.

In the perspective of transparency, Ningxia Mobile achieves openness of traffic, voice, IT, data services to clients which promotes capability utilisation and monetisation. What’s more, thix openness enables eCommerce, MVNO, and Independent service providers cooperate to push app innovation, creating new growth.

In the perspective of integration, Ningxia Mobile introduce partners like insurance and finance companies to launch joint product bundles of CMCC and partners, creating a win-win situation for both parties, which brings more diverse products for customers and gains new revenue. Ningxia Mobile also realise O2O by cooperating 3rd party payment and logistics, which brings convenience for customers.

In the future, Ningxia Mobile will explore the best practices of digital transformation with Huawei, aiming to be an innovator in the telecom industry. The company will push to improve the centralised, Internet-based, and agile CRM, further extend the openness of this platform, and bring more partners into it, forming a valuable ecosystem.

This company also plans to build a private, enterprise cloud and big data platform as well as SDN intelligent networks, developing capabilities for intelligent maintenance and thin provisioning of IT resources while exploring data governance and monetisation. []