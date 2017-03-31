Telecom Egypt appoints new MD & CEO

The appointment of El Beheiry, who takes over from Tamer Gadallah as he is stepping down to pursue other interests, became effective on 28 March 2017.

“The Board of Directors believes that El Beheiry is an exciting new leader, capable of taking the company further and building on the milestone achieved in 2016, the mobile licence acquisition, which will transform te into a total telecom operator,” said Magued Osman, chairman of the Board of Directors of Telecom Egypt.

El Beheiry, who became a Board member of Telecom Egypt in March 2016, has more than 20 years’ extensive experience in management positions in various telecommunications corporations. He started his career as a design engineer for mobile networks in Alcatel and contributed to the infrastructure construction for the first mobile network in Egypt during the period from 1995 to 1998. He then joined one of the local licensed mobile operators as a network development manager, eventually becoming networks & roaming director.

In 2007, he founded Telecomix Group for Investment and Development, a group of companies operating in the fields of telecommunications and information technology services in Egypt, Africa and the Middle East.

He served as the Board chairman of the group until March 2016.

In 2014, El Beheiry co-founded "Idea" Company for investments in Africa, developing technological solutions for the development of African communities in the fields of infrastructure, energy and water. He served as the chief executive officer of the company until December 2015.

El Beheiry, the new managing director and chief executive officer of Telecom Egypt, said: “I am excited about the opportunity to take Telecom Egypt into the next phase of its transition to a total telecom operator. I am looking forward to the future with confidence and determination to help build a successful total telecom operator.” GTB