Huawei, Nokia selected as Mexico’s Red Compartida partners

Work started on Mexico’s wholesale wireless network in January after a government agency formally signed the public-private partnership with Altán Redes, the consortium selected in November after a rival bid was excluded.

With Nokia and Huawei on board as anchor suppliers, the shared network is set to provide new generation 4G-LTE technologies to at least 92.2% of the population. The innovative and unique Red Compartida public-private project is the first of its kind worldwide and is expected to attract more than $7 billion in investment over nine years.

“It has been a very demanding selection process, as Red Compartida is today’s most ambitious telecoms project worldwide. The quality of the technology, experience, rollout capacity as well as balance sheet potential are aspects that we have taken into account,” said Joaquín Coronado, managing director of Altán Redes.

“With Huawei and Nokia as technology partners, I am convinced that Red Compartida will have unparalleled quality and reach. We are confident that our partners Huawei and Nokia will soon provide Mexico with the best mobile broadband 4G-LTE technology available worldwide.”

The provider agreement includes Huawei technology being deployed in four locations in central and southern Mexico (as well as providing the backbone); while Nokia’s technology will be rolled out in the northern part of the country in five regions, including Guadalajara and Monterrey.

Additionally, Nokia will be in charge of the construction of the network’s Core, which includes the Network Operation Center (NOC) and Security Operation Center (SOC).

Thanks to Altán’s technology strategy, Red Compartida’s network will be pure IP-­ based technology, fully prepared for the future deployment of the next mobile broadband technology standard, 5G (already tested in certain countries), and reaching areas where currently traditional operators have no presence in 4G broadband services.

Thanks to these contracts, Huawei and Nokia will build and operate the network based on a turn-­key model, committing to timely deployment and fulfilment of network coverage and performance requirements.

The contract with Nokia includes provision of the heart of the network - 100% of the fully virtualised core network and 40% of RAN, IP backhaul, OSS and NOC.

The project also includes a full-range of services that will allow Nokia to deliver a turnkey project: site acquisition, construction, deployment, network integration, network planning and optimisation, master system integration (core), operation and maintenance and managed services.

Dimitri Diliani, head of Nokia Latin America, said: "Building a brand new, end-to-end LTE network is a dream for a company like Nokia, and shows the strength of our innovation and our product portfolio. This project will allow Altán and the Mexican government to exceed consumer expectations, providing more wireless broadband services, speed, coverage and quality at a lower cost per bit. Such a state-of-the art network will benefit all mobile operators in Mexico - the existing and the new ones - and also their customers."

The network is set to begin providing services no later than March 31st, 2018. GTB