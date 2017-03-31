Ofcom to cut wholesale broadband prices by 40%

"We are proposing to maintain our policy of pricing
flexibility for Openreach’s fastest broadband
products, including those based on BT’s own
network investments in full-fibre and its new G.Fast
technology," an Openreach statement said.
"We plan to protect broadband customers and promote
competition, by cutting the wholesale price that Openreach
– the part of BT responsible for its network
– can charge telecoms companies for its popular
superfast broadband service, which has a download speed of up
to 40Mbps."
The proposed price caps would see the annual charge of a
40Mbps download speed, and 10Mbps upload speed package go from
£88.80 from today to £66.28 in 2018/19, 57 in
2019/20, and £52.77 in 2020/21.
Ofcom expects these savings to be passed on to residential
customers through cheaper prices, promoting competition in the
superfast broadband service most used today by consumers, while
companies construct their own full-fibre ultrafast networks to
compete with Openreach.
Ofcom is not proposing to cap Openreach’s
wholesale charges for its higher-speed packages, including its
planned new G.Fast network. This is because the watchdog
expects the cap on the 40/10Mbps package will be sufficient to
protect competition and protect consumers from higher
prices.
The regulator is also incentivising BT’s rivals
to invest in their own ultrafast networks for the longer term.
The new rules proposed would also include stricter requirements on Openreach to
repair faults and install new broadband lines more quickly.
These new requirements would need to be met in full by
2020/21.
Jonathan Oxley, Ofcom’s competition group
director, said: "Our plans are designed to encourage long-term
investment in future ultrafast, full-fibre networks, while
promoting competition and protecting consumers from high
prices.
"People need reliable phone and broadband services more than
ever. We’re making sure the market is delivering
the best possible services for homes and business across the
UK."
These measures form part of Ofcom’s Wholesale
Local Access Market Review for the period from April 2018 to
March 2021. The consultations close on 9 June 2017, and Ofcom
expects to publish its final decisions in early 2018, with new
rules taking effect on 1 April 2018.
As part of this market review, Ofcom will also consult soon
on detailed plans to open up BT’s network of
telegraph poles and underground tunnels to competitors. This
should further promote competitive investment in full-fibre,
ultrafast networks.
To read the full Ofcom announcement, please CLICK HERE. GTB