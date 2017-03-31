Akamai Technologies agrees to acquire SOASTA

The acquisition is intended to give Akamai customers greater visibility into the business impact of their website and application optimisation strategies. The all-cash transaction is expected to close early in Q2.

“Akamai has long been associated with delivering exceptional technology solutions for optimising web and mobile application performance,” explained Ash Kulkarni, senior vice president and general manager of web performance and security at Akamai.

“The addition of SOASTA’s technology is intended to give our customers new ways to measure, optimise and validate the business impact of their web performance strategies.”

Mountain View, California-headquartered SOASTA addresses application logic and complexity challenges with a unified platform for measurement, testing and analysis that delivers performance insights across both technology and business contexts.

Through its acquisition of SOASTA, Akamai plans to add several new capabilities to its Web Performance Solutions portfolio. Akamai customers will have improved ability to accurately measure how real users experience their applications, and how that experience impacts their behaviour.

Tom Lounibos, CEO and co-founder of SOASTA, added: “As important as web and mobile site and application optimization is to online businesses, the ability to truly understand the result of those optimisation strategies is crucial to continued success. This acquisition will provide Akamai customers, many of whom are already SOASTA customers, with a new way to measure and test the optimisations they are making to their sites, and validate the actual business impact of their site’s performance.”

The news comes after the global content delivery network (CDN) services provider acquired Cyberfend in an all cash transaction in December, which further strengthens its existing bot management and mitigation services.

In its latest State of the Internet security report last month, Akamai found that DDoS attacks greater than 100Gbps increased by 140% in the fourth quarter of 2016, with 10 attacks surpassing 300Gbps in the year overall. GTB