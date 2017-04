The Swedish regulator Post- och telestyrelsen ( PTS) has told the company it has suspicions that Telia is taking too long to switch customers to rival carriers when they ask to move.

A warning has been issued to the company and it has been given until 2 May to respond.

Dan Sjoblom, director-general of PTS, is reported as having said that end-users should not have to wait longer than a month to move suppliers.

Telia has to allow other suppliers to use its infrastructure to provide broadband.

PTS has said that switching line from one operator to another should happen almost instantly because of the fibre base of Telia’s network.

Telia contends that it can take up to three months for what the PTS calls a simple switchover to take place. PTS does not accept this and counters by saying that consumers should not have to wait longer a single month.