This partnership is part of Global Capacity’s expansion of its global enterprise-networking portfolio with the addition of further software-defined services.

Global Capacity’s new SD-WAN services are specifically designed to tackle some of the more complex and common problems which businesses are coming across when building their new generation of hybrid WAN networks.

Global Capacity maintains that these issues include difficulty in load sharing traffic across a mix of access connections; complex, static and manual network configurations and lack of application visibility and control over connections.

Global Capacity has designed a unique managed SD-WAN service that unifies network management across disparate network technologies – Ethernet, MPLS, Broadband, LTE - whether these are provided over the Global Capacity network, a competing network or a hybrid of the two.

Sanjay Uppal, VeloCloud CEO, said: “Global Capacity’s use of VeloCloud to further expand their provider neutral model of managing any combination of their services or their competitors is truly innovative.”

Chris Alberding, senior vice president product, Global Capacity said. “As SD-WAN services increase in deployment, the demand for hybrid networks grows along with it. As such, the need to manage multiple suppliers with diverse technologies across various cities enabling a robust hybrid network experience is necessary. The combination is a compelling value proposition to any Enterprise regardless of the industry.”

Global Capacity's SD-WAN solution is currently offered to select customers and will be released to the general market by the end of the second quarter of 2017.