SD-WAN to play key role in digital revolution

Corporations, including telecom
operators, are experiencing a digital transformation across
their businesses and, as such, will require more agility and
innovation from smart networks to meet those demands. SD-WAN is
one such technology that can deliver that impact.
That was the takeaway from the opening keynote delivered by
Colin Spence, VP of eastern region at BT Global Services at the
fourth WAN Summit in New York City, which kicked off at the
Marriott Marquis with a turnout of around 250 delegates across
the SD-WAN space yesterday.
The world is becoming increasingly social and mobile. This
is evident in multi-channel contact centres in which consumers
can communicate to their providers through various methods and
in the online space where suppliers know what consumers are
going to buy, even before they make that purchase, illustrated
Spence.
Beyond a sales or a marketing
strategy, now "every company needs a digital strategy," he
said. "Otherwise you’re going to be left in the
dust."
Sharing the results from 'BT CIO report 2016: the digital
CIO’ in which the company interviewed over 1,000
CIOs and IT decision-makers in 11 countries, Spence said about
43% are challenged by new strategies and business models for
increased connectivity and customer engagement, with 39%
already implementing a digital strategy across their
organisations.
While hype around SDN-WAN deployment has increased, present
wide-scale deployment seems modest although it looks set to
gain pace. In a live poll held at the summit, 20% of the
respondents said they have already implemented an SD-WAN
service while nearly half said they have plans to adopt SD-WAN
and are presently selecting a vendor.
Still, Spence predicts the industry will see an accelerated
shift towards hybrid WAN in the next 12 to 18 months, with 70%
adopting SD-WAN in some form, within the next 18 months.
Improving performance and cutting costs emerged as the two
most crucial business drivers of SD-WAN deployments by 54% and
29% of the respondents. By all estimates, the industry appears
to be bullish for an SD-WAN market which is anticipated to
reach $6 billion by 2020, from its present $225 million,
according to IDC. GTB
Reporting by Agnes Stubbs