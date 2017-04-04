Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Silver Peak updates SD-WAN service with security and routing
04 April 2017
The updates include packet inspection to increase security and interoperability with legacy routers and a feature that transfers suspicious traffic to a regional hub or data centre firewall
SD-WAN provider Silver Peak has
released a series of updates to its Unity EdgeConnect
high-performance SD-WAN service that will enable enterprises to
deploy the technology, displacing the use of routers and
firewalls.
The updates are intended to simplify branch office
infrastructure, shifting the WAN edge towards being
application-driven while providing secure and direct internet
connectivity to SaaS and web-based applications from the branch
office. The new releases include packet inspection to increase
security and interoperability with so-called 'legacy
routers’. To date, EdgeConnect has been used in
over 350 customer deployments.
"Increasingly, enterprises are seeking to simplify branch
and WAN Edge infrastructure with SD-WAN solutions that connect
users directly from branch offices to cloud-hosted applications
without sacrificing application performance," said Damon Ennis,
senior vice president, products at Silver Peak. He added that
the solution gives distributed enterprises the ability to
transform their router-centric WAN infrastructure to that of an
SD-WAN infrastructure to gain the performance, security and
control they need to adapt with changing business
requirements.
Another notable enhancement is the First-packet iQ which
automatically identifies over 10,000 applications and 300
million web domains on the very first packet received. The
feature will enable what Silver Peak terms as 'internet
breakout automation’ by directing SaaS and
web-based application traffic to the internet while
simultaneously transferring suspicious traffic to a regional
hub or data centre firewall for further inspection.
"Without this capability, customers have to send all
internet-bound traffic to the internet or backhaul all of it to
a corporate firewall which is inefficient," Derek Granath, VP
of product marketing at Silver Peak told Global Telecoms
Business at the WAN Summit in New York City. "What
customers really want is the ability to define and automate
granular security policies based on business requirements."
According to Gartner vice president Joe Skorupa, by 2020,
"more than 50% of WAN edge infrastructure refresh initiatives
will be based on SD-WAN versus traditional routers".
GTB
Reporting by Agnes Stubbs