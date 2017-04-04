Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Telenor Group launches IoT project
04 April 2017
Norwegian operator Telenor Group is to pilot an experimental free-to-use internet of things (IoT) network for entrepreneurs
Telenor Start IoT will also be free
of charge to Norwegian students and the Group says "the
multi-city pilot initiative will support entrepreneurship,
boost innovation and new national competence building".
"By providing cost-free access to next-generation IoT
infrastructure, we provide Norwegian start-ups and students
with the ability to develop and rapidly prototype new IoT
products and services. This is part of a broad initiative from
Telenor to drive growth in the use of cutting-edge technologies
such as artificial intelligence, IoT and big data in Norway,"
said Sigve Brekke, president and CEO of Telenor Group.
The registration for Telenor Start IoT was officially opened
at a launch event today at StartupLab in Oslo. With the new
initiative, Telenor will set up a physical Low Power Wide Area
(LPWA) experimental network, a backend system and provide
development kits to start-ups, students and developers free of
charge for testing and experimentation purposes over the period
of five years.
The pilot network is aimed at stimulating LPWA innovation in
Norway and will initially be rolled out in Trondheim,
Tromsø and Oslo from 1 May.
The Telenor Start IoT pilot network offering will initially
be based on LoRaWAN technology (LoRa) but other network
technologies may also be included, such as the 2G/3G/4G, NB-IoT
and eMTC standards. GTB