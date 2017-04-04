Free Trial

Telenor Group launches IoT project

04 April 2017

Norwegian operator Telenor Group is to pilot an experimental free-to-use internet of things (IoT) network for entrepreneurs

Norway Telenor Group IoT project network pilot Start IoT Sigve Brekke LPWA

Telenor logoTelenor Start IoT will also be free of charge to Norwegian students and the Group says "the multi-city pilot initiative will support entrepreneurship, boost innovation and new national competence building".

"By providing cost-free access to next-generation IoT infrastructure, we provide Norwegian start-ups and students with the ability to develop and rapidly prototype new IoT products and services. This is part of a broad initiative from Telenor to drive growth in the use of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT and big data in Norway," said Sigve Brekke, president and CEO of Telenor Group.

The registration for Telenor Start IoT was officially opened at a launch event today at StartupLab in Oslo. With the new initiative, Telenor will set up a physical Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) experimental network, a backend system and provide development kits to start-ups, students and developers free of charge for testing and experimentation purposes over the period of five years.

The pilot network is aimed at stimulating LPWA innovation in Norway and will initially be rolled out in Trondheim, Tromsø and Oslo from 1 May.

The Telenor Start IoT pilot network offering will initially be based on LoRaWAN technology (LoRa) but other network technologies may also be included, such as the 2G/3G/4G, NB-IoT and eMTC standards. GTB


