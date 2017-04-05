AWS announces new tranche of Swedish data centres

Amazon Web Services (AWS) plans to open what it calls an infrastructure region in Sweden in 2018. The new AWS EU (Stockholm) Region will comprise of three Availability Zones at launch.

Currently, AWS provides 42 Availability Zones across 16 infrastructure regions worldwide, with another five Availability Zones, across two AWS Regions in France and China, expected to come online this year.

Andy Jassy, CEO, AWS said. “The Nordic’s most successful startups, including iZettle, King, Mojang, and Supercell, as well as some of the most respected enterprises in the world, such as IKEA, Nokia, Scania, and Telenor, depend on AWS to run their businesses. An AWS Region in Stockholm enables Swedish and Nordic customers, with local latency or data sovereignty requirements, to move the rest of their applications to AWS and enjoy cost and agility advantages across their entire application portfolio.”

Sweden’s innovation and enterprise Minister, Mikael Damberg, said: “I am happy to welcome AWS to Sweden. Their decision to establish a new region in our country is a recognition of Sweden’s competitive position within the European Union (EU), with the highest levels of renewable energy in the power grid of any country in the EU, as well as a world leading digital infrastructure and IT industry” he said. “The AWS investment in Sweden will strengthen our position in the global digital shift. For us, trade in a modern globalised economy is not only about goods, but also about services, sharing of knowledge, and the free flow of data.”

When launched, the AWS EU (Stockholm) Region will enable organisations to provide even lower latency to end users across the Nordics. Additionally, local AWS customers with data sovereignty requirements will be able to store their data in Sweden with the assurance that their content will not move unless they move it.

According to AWS organisations across the Nordics – Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden – have been moving their mission-critical applications to AWS. Nordic startups like Bambora , iZettle, Quinyx , Tidal, Tink, Tradeshift, Trustpilot, and Vivino, as well as leading gaming firms like King, Mojang, and Supercell have built their businesses on top of AWS, enabling them to scale rapidly and expand their geographic reach in minutes. Enterprises in the Nordics, like ASSA ABLOY, Finnair, F-Secure, Gelato, Husqvarna, IKEA, Kesko, Modern Times Group, Nokia, Sanoma, Scania, Schibstedt, Telenor, Wärtsilä, WirelessCar (Volvo), WOW Air, and Yleisradio ( Yle ), are also using AWS to drive cost savings, accelerate innovation, and speed time-to-market.