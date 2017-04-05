Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Visibility into cloud needed for security
05 April 2017
Enterprises need to know not just who has control to the data, and also who potentially could have access to it
Read more:
WAN Summit
cloud
enterprise
data
SDN
SD-WAN
data centre
security
The perennial concern about
security - how to ensure security in SD-WAN technology as well
as how security can be ensured in the deployment of SD-WAN -
was a constant theme throughout the two-day WAN Summit held in
New York City.
Efforts to strengthen security has to begin from the data
centre, said Javier Pereira, senior director of market
development at C&W Networks, during a panel discussion.
"Secure the data centre, the network, and then the customer.
Learn more about how the traffic moves and you will detect
issues faster," he said.
Boundaries should also be established when connecting to the
public cloud to decrease vulnerabilities and exposure to
threats, added Lionel Marie, lead network architect of
Schneider Electric’s global internet and cloud
connectivity. At the most fundamental level, "ensure there is a
firewall between the cloud and legacy networks," he
said.
When it comes to evaluating the public cloud, enterprises
need to know what their content is, the data costs involved in
migrating to the cloud, and more importantly, who is governing
that content. "You need to know who has control and access to
the data and who has the potential to have access to the data,"
said Mark DeLorenzo, senior director of global technology
services at Sensata Data.
A decentralised security approach will enable enterprises to
have the visibility they need, said Andy Weiss, VP sales of
Open Systems of Switzerland. "When you have multiple clouds and
a global spread of applications, you really need enforcement
points as well as availability and visibility from end to
end."
The discussion panels agreed that ultimately a holistic
security approach is required in executing a successful
deployment to SD-WAN as security cannot be treated separately
from networking - both should be considered alongside each
other. GTB
Reporting by Agnes Stubbs