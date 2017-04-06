Nalin Perera appointed as CEO of Mobitel

Perera had held the position of chief marketing officer and took over the responsibilities of chief operating officer at Mobitel in 2015. He started his career at Mobitel in 2001 as GM of marketing and progressed to the positions of senior general manager marketing and senior general manager contact centre operations respectively.

"A veteran of Sri Lanka’s Mobile Telecommunications industry, his strong track record makes him the natural choice to lead the company on a forward momentum to the next phase of its evolution," a company statement said. "He brings to the table strong insights into product and channel development, human resource management and more importantly, his understanding of the telecommunication industry as a whole, apart from his expertise in mobile telephony. His contribution to Mobitel has earned the company many accolades, including several local and international awards."

He started his career in mobile telephony as a market development executive with Celltel in 1989. Over a short period of time, he rose to become general manager of sales and marketing. He was seconded to Cambodia and Philippines during his tenure with the Millicom Group.

Perera led the introduction of the Pre-Paid concept to Sri Lanka and its entire supportive ecosystem which revolutionised the mobile industry and was the main contributor for the rapid growth in the sector in Sri Lanka. Subsequent to the launch of the Pre-Paid service, he also pioneered several revolutionary products and services such as value added services and enterprise business solutions.








