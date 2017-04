Mexico’s telecoms regulator has fined Carlos Slim’s Telmex a second time for unauthorised contracts with satellite TV company Dish.



The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) says that Telmex had a contract with Dish México between November 2008, when the satellite service started, and August 2014. Telmex announced the deal to the Mexican Stock Exchange.



The fine is small – 5.38 million pesos or $287,000 – but it is the second that the IFT has ordered the company to pay. In early 2015 it charged Dish México and Telmex with failing to divulge, in full, a series of agreements between the two companies.



Dish was fined 43 million pesos in 2015 and Telmex 14.4 million – nearly three times the latest fine. Dish México is owned by MVS Comunicaciones and US company EchoStar.



IFT said the Dish México-Telmex deal contravened the exclusive rights given to another satellite company, Comercializadora de Frecuencias Satelitales.