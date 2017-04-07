ZTE’s former mobile chief resigns

The Chinese telecom equipment provider said, in a filing on Wednesday, that Adam Zeng Xuezhong has resigned as executive vice president of ZTE and renounced his other positions at the company, citing personal reasons.

Zeng, who had overseen ZTE’s terminal business division since January 2014, had served as chief executive of ZTE Mobile Devices. However, he lost the head post in October of last year when ZTE appointed Yin Yimin as head of mobile devices, which saw Zeng remain as an executive vice president to assist Yin, who assumed the role of chairman last month. GTB