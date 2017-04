Grupo GTD claims that the improvement in the economic situation has been a significant factor in its decision to buy the company.

The company was purchased for a sum which has not been disclosed.

Netline’s fibre-optic network, the majority of which is used by SME’s and corporates, runs through Arequipa, Lima, Moquegua and Trujillo. Netline offers a portfolio of services including dedicated access, interconnection, managed security and fixed telephony.

GTD General Manager Alberto Bezanilla said: 'Our decision to invest again in Peru is based on the current economic conditions we see in that country, and on its great potential, thanks to its attractive client base and the additional portfolio of products and services that have been added to our business unit in Peru.’

GTD owns Lima-based GTD Wigo division, a joint venture with Grupo Romero, which offers public wi-fi, as well as business-oriented services, including broadband access, VoIP, managed Wi-Fi and data transport.