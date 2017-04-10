Kwaku Sakyi-Addo to serve as NCA board chair

The news comes after Sakyi-Addo stepped down as CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, a role he held for six years. The Chamber issued a statement on Sunday which said a successor would be announced in “due course”.

“Kwaku has made a significant impact during his tenure with the Chamber. He has built a strong organisation focused on our industry’s priorities and advocating effectively on behalf of mobile operators and infrastructure sharing companies across the country,” said Yolanda Cuba, chairperson of the Governing Council of the Chamber and CEO of Vodafone Ghana.

“We are naturally disappointed that Kwaku has decided to move on to a new opportunity, but we wish him every success as he takes this next exciting step in his career.”

Sakyi Addo added: “I am very proud of the work that the Chamber has done in aligning our members around key industry initiatives, driving important advocacy programs and building an enviable industry association. I’m grateful to the Governing Council, our entire membership and, of course, the Chamber staff for their support over the last six years.”