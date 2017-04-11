BT launches research lab for customer services

BT has announced a new research lab in Scotland that will
look at new ways of supporting its base of business customers
across the UK.
The Customer Experience Lab in Dundee will trial customer
service solutions, with successful concepts being rolled out to
BT contact centres and offered to its 1.1 million business
customers.
Trials will range from new orders to billing and technical
support, and will be carried out by 31 existing BT employees
who have been drafted in from the British carriers existing
city operations. It will see businesses who contact the centre
deal with just one advisor, no matter the nature of the
enquiry.
Concepts for the Lab have been developed in collaboration
with students from Dundee’s Abertay Business
School, with the aim of transforming traditional call centre
experiences.
Dundee-based Alison MacKenzie, general manager for BT
customer service, said: "We felt we had a great talent pool in
Dundee to draw on for the launch, not only among our own
employees to staff the Lab, but with Abertay Business School
students providing some exciting new ideas which now move from
concept to reality.
"This latest BT investment in Dundee is another endorsement
of the city’s strategic importance to our UK
customer service operations."
Concepts developed include a "product bench" which showcases
working versions of all of BT’s products, allowing
advisors to utilise them during conversations with customers to
help them relate to their experiences.
BT’s managing director for customer service in
business and public sector Trafford Wilson admitted that some
of the concepts may not work, but it was about incubating
creativity and teamwork to develop innovative solutions.
Wilson added: "Through innovation and trialling new
processes, we’re addressing things that our
customers tell us we can improve. We know our customers
don’t like having their call transferred from one
department to another, so we’ve created a team of
experts that can handle most enquiries on the one call."
It comes as BT announced a new senior executive who will
lead its public sector business in London and the South East of
the UK.
Mark Sexton, who has been with BT for almost 30 years,
previously held roles in finance and client relationship. Most
recently, he was client partner at BT Global Services.
In his new role, he will head up a recently-expanded team of
22 staff, tasked with building relationships with organisations
across local government, health authorities, and educations
sectors.
Sexton said: "The public sector remains under enormous
pressure to reduce costs and be more efficient against a
backdrop of dealing with increasing demand for healthcare,
social care, education and other essential services.
"Technology is a huge enabler and BT’s ICT
services and expertise, backed by high-speed, secure, global
networks, can help our customers meet these seemingly
conflicting goals."