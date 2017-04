Indian operator Reliance Jio has become a member of the Linux Foundation’s open source project, joining operators such as AT&T, Bell Canada and Orange that are working towards cloud operation.



Jio, owned by Reliance Industries, is building an LTE-only network in India that is leading to a significant restructuring by competitive operators. It has become a member of the Open Network Automation Platform (Onap), which is promoting virtualisation and open ecosystems.



Mathew Oommen, president of Reliance Jio, said: "By working with AT&T, the Linux Foundation and other Onap members, we look forward to contributing towards a fundamental shift in the framework of telecommunications to a cloud-centric digital platform that developers, partners and customers alike can shape to deliver value."



Onap was set up in February 2017 when two other open-source organisations merged: Ecomp, formed by AT&T and Amdocs, and the Open Orchestrator Project (Open-O), backed by the Linux Foundation.



Onap’s membership "continues to expand", said Chris Rice, chair of the organisation and senior vice president of AT&T Labs. "Onap aims to create and foster a dynamic community for networking automation and we look forward to Reliance Jio’s support."



Other new members of Onap include Ciena, Microsoft, Chinese vendor New H3C Technologies and Wind River. China Mobile and China Telecom are operator members as well as AT&T, Bell Canada and Orange.