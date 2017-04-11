Uniti strikes $700m deal for Southern Light

Uniti Group has struck a definitive agreement to buy Gulf
Coast data transport provider Southern Light in a deal worth
$700 million.
The acquisition will see Southern Light integrated with
Uniti Fiber, boosting the unit’s revenues to $1.2
billion. Windstream spin-off Uniti rebranded from Communication
ales & Leasing in February.
Southern Light offers data transport services along the Gulf
Coast region, with a network made up of nearly 540,000 fibre
strand miles, 5,700 fibre route miles, and more than 4,500
on-net locations.
It serves 12 Tier II and Tier III markets in Alabama,
Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, ad include
fibre-to-the-tower backhaul, dark fibre, and small cells.
Existing customers include a near 1,000 route mile dark fibre
network which is provided for an unnamed major wireless
carrier, Southern Light claims.
Andy Newton, Southern Light’s chief executive
officer, said: "We’re thrilled that this next step
in our evolution will benefit our customers and our employees.
Combining Uniti’s broad reach and financial
capacity with our local market experience and company culture
represents a tremendous platform for continued growth.
"We share similar objectives and values and have great
respect for what Uniti has achieved and are excited about our
future together."
It is the latest acquisition for Uniti, which offer
broadband capacity through three divisions: Uniti Fiber, Uniti
Towers, and Uniti Leasing.
The deal follows a similar agreement, announced in February,
that will see Uniti buy Hunt Telecom for $170 million in cash
and equity.
The combined deals for Hunt and Southern Light will see
Uniti Fibre double its operational network to cover more than
one million fibre strand miles.
The deal for Southern Light consists of $635 million in
cash, and the issuance of 2.5 million shares, and is expected
to close in Q3 2017. It includes financial backing from
Citigroup Global Markets, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A and RBC
Capital Markets.
"This acquisition transforms Uniti Fiber into a more
competitive provider of fibre infrastructure solutions.
Southern Light scales our products and capacity with
wireless carriers, enterprise, wholesale, and E-Rate customers
across a significantly expanded Uniti Fiber network, and
launches us into the important military sector," said Kenny
Gunderman, president and CEO of Uniti.
"Southern Light’s revenues are well
diversified, with 50% from national wireless carriers, 30% from
wholesale and enterprises, and 14% from government and E-Rate
customers. Pro-forma for this transaction and our
recently announced acquisition of Hunt Telecommunications,
Uniti is expected to increase non-Windstream revenue to
approximately 30% of total revenues."